Top 5 memorable on-screen WWE weddings 

Weddings and professional wrestling don't tend to go well together, especially in WWE. But with AEW's Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford finally tying the knot at AEW Beach Break,it's an appropriate time to put together a list of the most memorable weddings in professional wrestling.

There's really only been one wedding in professional wrestling that has ever gone according to plan. The rest usually end with broken hearts, broken bones, and tons of carnage. After all, that's the drama the viewers crave as wrestling fans. It's fair to say that, based on this history, things don't bode well for Sabian and Ford.

To kick things off, the top couple in WWE, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took the first spot on this list.

#5 Stephanie McMahon and Triple H - WWE RAW, February 11th, 2002

21 years ago today, Triple H married a passed out Stephanie McMahon at a drive-thru wedding service in Las Vegas 💍 @TripleH @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/Eabsq1HgmF — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 29, 2020

Other weddings might seem like they should be the top item here. But much like professional wrestling, these lists need to spread out the more exciting moments. This wedding deserved to be higher than this spot. But one of the five segment had to take this spot.

Still, wrestling is all about the drama and the payoff. Boy, did fans get that on February 11, 2002. Picking this wedding might be cheating, as the ceremony was actually a renewal of their wedding vows. But it's still one of the strangest storylines that has aired on WWE Monday Night RAW.

Triple H had just returned from a severe, career-threatening quad tear. He came back to RAW as a babyface in January. Leading up to WrestleMania, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's marriage was on the rocks. In order to save it, McMahon faked a pregnancy in order to guilt trip the multi-time WWE Champion into renewing their vows.

On the night they were supposed to go through with it, Linda McMahon called Triple H. She revealed that the doctor they'd seen to talk about Stephanie's baby had been paid to do so. Linda dropped the bombshell that the pregnancy was a complete fabrication. Livid, Triple H decided to make it one of the worst days of his wife's life.

After he let Stephanie pour her heart out in her vows, he let her know how he truly felt. He verbally unleashed on her. Vince McMahon, though, faced a worse punishment. He was planted with a Pedigree in the middle of the ceremony.