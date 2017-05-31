5 Men vs. women bouts we would love to see in WWE

31 May 2017

Seeing men and women go head to head in physical combat is something that’s always been frowned upon in the majority of sports, but in professional wrestling it used to be a positively regular occurrence. For some reason, people like Vince McMahon always used to think it would be a good idea, and to be honest, we’re starting to agree with him.

Obviously, in the Attitude Era, it happened a bit too often, but sometimes there was a purpose to it. In terms of these five examples, there are very particular reasons as to why we want to see them transpire. Some fans may not agree with the whole premise, meanwhile, others will wonder why it hasn’t happened sooner.

There are so many beautiful, dominant female athletes in pro-wrestling these days that it’d be great to see what happens in crossover bouts like this. You just know the fans in attendance would be into the idea, and why not? There would be a very clear heel and a very clear babyface, which is something that you just don’t get all too often in 2017.

So with that being said, here are five men vs women bouts we would love to see in WWE.

#1 Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth

This is perhaps the most obvious of all the potential match-ups, with Becky Lynch actually asking for this to happen on social media as of late. We already saw the two throw down at WrestleMania, with Lynch suplexing Ellsworth for getting involved in the SD Live Women’s Championship Match – and rightly so.

Ellsworth would almost definitely lose this match, and WWE has proven that they aren’t afraid to have him put his hands on a woman. This could be as short or as long as they want, but the most important thing is that it goes down on an episode of SmackDown Live. If it happens on pay per view, people might not be as accepting towards the idea.

