5 mid-carders and jobbers who can become the next Jinder Mahal

Who will become The Maharaja 2.0?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2017, 02:34 IST

Jinder is surprising a lot of people as champion

There was once a time in WWE where we knew who the established main eventers were. You had your John Cenas and your Brock Lesnars, and aside from a few others, you pretty much knew that nobody else was going to ascend to the lofty heights of a World Title match. That was until Jinder Mahal came along and turned our world upside down.

The Maharaja was by all accounts a jobber a few months ago, and now he’s the WWE Champion. It’s a transition that few can really fathom right now, but it does give hope to those down in the midcard and beyond who may have previously thought that it would be impossible. So, you know, good for Jinder we guess?

Not everyone on this list is all too popular with the fans, but that doesn’t mean WWE see things in the same way. After all, there’s a reason why all of these guys are still in a job, and it isn’t just to make up the bodies during lumberjack matches. We’re choosing to look at things from a positive perspective, so you may want to look back on this list in twelve to twenty-four months time.

With that being said, here are five mid-carders/jobbers who can become the next Jinder Mahal.

#1 Mojo Rawley

We may as well get hyped, guys

Please don’t exit the list just yet – even though we know how much you want to. The Hype Bro himself Mojo Rawley has been on an odd rollercoaster thus far in his WWE journey, with the peak of his tenure coming at WrestleMania 33 where he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Yes, it happened, and we’re all still trying to process it.

It was an unusual move, to say the least, but given that he last eliminated Jinder Mahal we’re starting to believe that he might just be next in line for a WWE Championship shot. After all, he’s proven that he can beat The Maharaja, so thrusting him up into the main event picture may not be so unrealistic after all.