5 Missed opportunities from WWE Money in the Bank 2018

Analysing the five missed opportunities from an overall good show by WWE in Money in the Bank.

Still the Champ that runs the camp, but what now?

The 9th Annual Money in the Bank is now in the history books, and it surely was WWE's best pay-per-view outing since Royal Rumble. With 10 matches scheduled for the card and 11 taking place, Money in the Bank was actually one of those events that had more than two great matches that, more or less, overshadowed the shortcomings.

Ronda Rousey shone, while Styles and Rollins again stamped their authority as the best in the business right now. From Daniel Bryan's victory to Kevin Owens infamous fall from the ladder, there were a lot of feel-good moments that were made even better by the raucous Chicago crowd.

Even the female Superstars managed to shine when the spotlight was blazing on them. However, no show is free from low points and missed opportunities, and Money in the Bank was no different. Here are the five missed opportunities from Last Night's event.

#5 Failing to Rebuild Asuka

This match did more bad than good for the Empress.

Asuka's stock took a big hit after her undefeated streak came to a crashing end at 'Mania 34, and Money in the Bank was the best possible place to bring back some legitimacy to the character of the Empress. She had been impressive in the matches leading up to the event and from an in-ring perspective, she had a far inferior opponent standing in front of her on Sunday.

You can not find a better scenario to rebuild a Superstar, right? Well, not if you are working for the WWE. While the return of James Ellsworth was a nice feel-good moment and might prove helpful for Carmella in the future, it did no good for Asuka.

Instead of having her cheated out of the title due to disqualification, She was made to stand there in awe looking at her own body double before getting pinned in the middle of the ring, Clean. Even though it was done to prolong the rivalry, all it did is make Asuka look like a big fool.