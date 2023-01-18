5 missed teases regarding The Rock’s potential involvement in WrestleMania 39

If you smell what The Rock is cooking, you'll know that rumors of his potential involvement at WrestleMania 39 have been doing the rounds for a while. Although there has been no official confirmation as of this moment, we cannot help but look at certain things and connect the dots.

The Rock is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time and the most successful individual to have emerged from the company. His exploits in Hollywood, business, and other ventures have made him a household name. Finally, he should come back home.

There have been a couple of teases from The Great One and from WWE regarding his rumored appearance at WrestleMania 39. Some are quite cryptic, while others are more direct and to the point. On that note, we look at five missed teases regarding The Rock's potential involvement in WrestleMania 39.

#5 On our list of missed teases regarding The Rock's potential involvement in WrestleMania 39: The moniker for WrestleMania 39

It wouldn't be right if a top Hollywood star misses out

WrestleMania 39 promises to be a wild two nights with plenty of action on offer. Many big names are rumored to make an appearance on the show, including The Rock. It would be a momentous occasion, but if you take a closer look, it is more likely than you would think.

WrestleMania 39 is being referred to as WrestleMania Hollywood, which raises eyebrows like Rocky does his. While this could admittedly be a reference to John Cena/Batista as well, we think The Brahma Bull is the one being teased here. Why else would WWE drop such an obvious nickname if they weren't planning on bringing the wrestler most synonymous with Hollywood?

#4 The Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for RAW is XXX

This week, Monday Night RAW will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special episode titled 'RAW is XXX.' Multiple big segments and matches have been announced for the show, including an 'Acknowledgment Ceremony.'

According to the announcement, the ceremony will have "every generation of The Bloodline" appear to acknowledge Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Those words may have been put there for a very specific reason. The legendary Samoan dynasty also includes The Rock, who could shock us all and make an appearance on RAW.

Should Rocky be a part of the ceremony, he will also most likely be involved at WrestleMania 39. The build for his storyline could start this Monday.

#3 The Electrifying Royal Rumble poster

Look at this Royal Rumble post from WWE and tell us they aren't teasing The Rock's mega return. Everything about the design seems very electrifying, including the caption. If you don't see it, you are a jabroni.

This is perhaps the most obvious tease out of the entries here, but it could also be a design and nothing else. However, we don't think Triple H and his team did this oblivious to what they were unleashing.

These are the same guys who had us guessing with the White Rabbit QR codes, so this could be their way of telling us to tune in and watch an electrifying return on January 28 to set up a match at WrestleMania 39.

#2 Cody Rhodes' return date confirmation

WWE @WWE



The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!



#Rhodes2Rumble BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match! BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble.The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble https://t.co/xGOTxTwdGB

Cody Rhodes confirmed that he would be present at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. WWE having him reveal his comeback date came as a surprise to many, considering he was being backed to appear as a surprise entrant and win the whole thing.

If WWE has revealed Rhodes' appearance, the actual surprise could be a bigger name. Enter The Rock, who fits the bill perfectly. We are backing The American Nightmare to have an epic performance, but the biggest pop might just go to the returning Rocky. This could be the start of his Road to WrestleMania 39, and we are all in for it.

#1 The Great One calling himself the head of the table

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 We Are so close The Rock is saying he’s The Head of The Table nowWe Are so close The Rock is saying he’s The Head of The Table now 😭 We Are so close https://t.co/EWQ4UGZj5R

The Rock's cousin is the self-proclaimed Head of the Table, but it's an opinion he disagrees with. In a recent interview, when asked who The Head of the Table was, he did not acknowledge Roman Reigns as the one.

"Without saying any names, you're looking into his eyes right now [when asked who The Head of the Table was]. I am not confirming that at all [about the rumored match against Reigns]." (H/T TimesNowNews)

The Tribal Chief will no doubt take exception to that. Considering he went after Logan Paul for a random YouTube callout, we are surprised he hasn't responded to The Brahma Bull yet. However, WWE could plant seeds of an epic clash on the Road to WrestleMania, setting up a dream match between the pair due to their difference in opinion.

