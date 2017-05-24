5 mistakes committed by WWE this week: 23rd May 2017

There were some pretty bad mistakes from the WWE this week.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 18:29 IST

The WWE committed some mistakes this week as well

We’ve to the end of an action-packed week of WWE programming that involved some of the most shocking scenes ever seen in professional wrestling. Starting off with WWE Backlash – Smackdown Live's first exclusive pay per view after Wrestlemania 33 – and then the usual weekly television of Monday Night Raw – where the build up to Extreme Rules started. Smackdown Live had the fallout from Backlash as well as getting started on the road to Money in the Bank.

While there was definitely enough shock and excitement to go around following Jinder Mahal's surprise victory over Randy Orton to capture the WWE Championship, all three shows weren't free of mistakes. In fact, there were quite a few things that the WWE should have done better.

Now that things are heating up with the upcoming Extreme Rules and Money in the Bank pay per views, we can only hope that the creative team is able to build on the good parts and start cutting out on the mistakes.

Let's get to our list of 5 mistakes committed by the WWE for the week of 23rd May 2017:

#5 Fillers everywhere

Who really cares about this feud?

This has been a long-standing problem with Monday Night Raw. There just isn’t enough interesting content to fill three hours of television time unless you make everyone on the card feel important and give them stories that matter. They accomplished that this past week with some great heel turns.

Unfortunately, this week, it was back to more of the same old useless content. Kaliso was boring as ever; there was no interesting progression for Apollo Crews’ heel turn. Nobody cares about the Cruiserweight Division.

The only shining light was Goldust showing why he’s been in the business for as long as he has with a good segment and a mildly interesting case of “Who dun it?” featuring Enzo and Cass where the smaller man was attacked. The most exciting thing about all this was when eagle-eyed fans spotted The Revival during a Sasha Banks segment.

Even Backlash wasn’t free of filler as the Luke Harper vs Erick Rowan match felt like it belonged on the undercard rather than a prelude to the main event. And, don’t even get me started on the Women’s Divison on both shows. Actually, that brings us to our next point...