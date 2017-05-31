5 mistakes committed by WWE this week: 30th May 2017

Despite a solid week of WWE content, there were some pretty glaring errors committed by the company.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 18:57 IST

Yet another week with mistakes coming to the fore

With the WWE heading into the home stretch in the build up to WWE Extreme Rules 2017, this week's episodes of Smackdown Live and Monday Night Raw, in particular, had a lot to live up to and help build the hype around the upcoming pay-per-view.

Fortunately for the WWE Universe, the creative teams delivered for the most part. Smackdown Live put on a really really good show with very few missteps in what has been a welcome change to how things have been for the blue brand since The Superstar Shakeup.

Monday Night Raw, on the other hand, didn't put on as good a show but there was still enough in there, especially with respect to the Extreme Rules Fatal Five-way match for the Number 1 Contender spot that really did the business.

But, as always, there were moments that made us question if the WWE creative team actually knows what it's doing. The mistakes might have been fewer this week, but they were a hell of a lot worse than the usual ones you find.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 mistakes committed by the WWE for the week of 30th May 2017:

#5 Randy Orton's promo against Jinder Mahal

Randy Orton finally made his return to Smackdown Live after missing last week's episode but he might as well have stayed away, to be honest. The Viper cut a bland promo about how he was American and about his American lineage.

It was a typical pro-USA angle and then Jinder Mahal responded on the Titan Tron with an utterly predictable anti-USA promo in front of an Indian flag while flanked by the Singh Brothers. It was the usual boring nonsense associated with the whole ‘American vs Foreigner’ feud which has been around since the Hulk Hogan era.

There wasn't even a face to face confrontation between the two to spice things up. The WWE Championship picture is looking quite boring indeed.