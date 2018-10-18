5 mistakes the WWE has made with the Women's Division in 2018

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 445 // 18 Oct 2018, 13:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A lot of problems in the women's division can be traced to these two

Although the Women of the WWE are starting to be treated somewhat equally to the men, there still have been many confusing mistakes made in 2018. Every time an announcer or superstar refers to the 'Women's Revolution', it's hard not to remember how off-kilter some of the booking decisions have been thus far in 2018.

With Evolution just a matter of weeks away, and promotion for the event in full swing, so let's take a look at five things the WWE hasn't done right in the women's division in 2018.

#1 Nia Jax - Is she a heel or a face?

Nia Jax suffered a roller coaster 2018

Paired with the diminutive Alexa Bliss, you knew that it was only a matter of time before Nia and Alexa would feud with each other. With one being the champion, it wouldn't take long for the other to seek the title. But how would the feud happen?

Before their inevitable match at Wrestlemania, the seeds were planted for a Jax face-turn when Bliss and Mickie James bad-mouthed the Rock's cousin in a backstage skit. The two tiny ladies were unaware that their hurtful words had been broadcast around the world until Charlie Caruso told them as such.

The way things were presented was that the giant was the one being bullied. Jax won the title at 'Mania but the shiny new toy, Ronda Rousey, was too profitable to not be thrust into a title program.

They tried to stave off the former UFC star for as long as they could, but Rousey was always a looming threat. The two were finally set to square off at this year's Money in the Bank.

So what did they do to sell the feud? They had Jax fill a tweener role. She would toy with and bully 'local talent' until facing Rousey. The bullied became the bully again. She was friends with Natalya, then she wasn't. Technically, Jax went from the champion face to the monster heel champion in a matter of weeks. From show to show, it was hard to tell if she was the one to root for or boo for.

And then she lost the title to Alexa Bliss at Money in the Bank. After that, she was missing in action. Was she hurt? Was she disgruntled? Was there nothing for her from creative? Whatever the case was, her absence was noticeable. She recently returned as a face to team with Natalya and Ember Moon against Alexa Bliss and her minions. I wonder how long it will be until they turn her heel again. Maybe she can ask the Big Show.

1 / 5 NEXT