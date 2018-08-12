Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Mistakes That Could Bog Down Summerslam

Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.95K   //    12 Aug 2018, 16:16 IST

No Smackdown?? Jeez...

Summerslam is now just 7 days away, and the way the build-up of the show has been so far, it can easily be proclaimed that this has been the weakest build up to the show in years. But WWE has a history of presenting a stunning show and surprising everyone after lame and boring buildups. Just go watch WrestleMania 31 and you'll understand what I'm saying.

Anyway, if WWE wants to surprise fans with a stunning show in Brooklyn, they have to make sure that they present a near-perfect show, flawless event. They can not even dare to make foolish mistakes next Sunday that will cause the downfall of the show. In order to prevent any such disaster, WWE should steer away from making these decisions in Brooklyn at any cost.

#5 No Money in the Bank Cash In

Both of them are more than deserving of a World Title reign.

This is what the fans want. This is what the fans deserve. Even more than that, this is what WWE needs at this moment of time, and they just can't let this slip out of their hand. We can all agree of one thing - WWE's Universal Title scene can use an upgrade.

I mean, in the last 18 months, only 6 superstars have actually competed for that title, and that includes the champion. WWE better do something with it before its too late. They need a big surprise in that division now, and what exactly is better than a surprise Money in the Bank cash in.

Just look at the history of WWE. Every MITB cash in has generated a huge pop from the crowd, and, with either Kevin Owens or Braun Strowman holding the briefcase at Summerslam, the cash in will certainly send the crowd happy after the long show.

Both KO and The Monster Among Men are more than deserving of that Big Red Belt, and it would be a big shame if they are just relegated to a simple match in the mid-card. It doesn't matter who wins the briefcase at Summerslam (Please let it be KO), not choosing to cash in the briefcase at Summerslam would definitely be a huge letdown.


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Brock Lesnar AJ Styles
Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Sports Writer by Chance, Engineer by Choice || Watching Cricket, WWE, Formula 1, Tennis, Football and Badminton since the turn of the century.
