5 mistakes WWE made in 2023

2023 was an extremely pivotal year for WWE. Not only did it merge with UFC under the TKO banner, but several big names joined the company. Jade Cargill and CM Punk both left AEW for different reasons and joined WWE.

Triple H assumed control of Creative as Vince McMahon's power waned following the merger. The World Heavyweight Title was brought back for the stars of WWE RAW since officials didn't want to take either title off of Roman Reigns' shoulders.

Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes won their respective Royal Rumbles but only Ripley was able to win at The Show of Shows. While WWE made many correct calls this year, there were a few that stood out as mistakes.

Some situations, like the women's tag team title scene, were riddled with bad luck rather than bad decision-making. WWE made the following five missteps in 2023.

#5 What are the rules?

Stratus and Lynch tried to settle the score in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback

Steel Cage matches are a staple in the wrestling industry. Rising in usage in the 1980s, heated feuds often ended inside the huge steel structure. WWE utilizes Hell in a Cell for some feuds, but other matches take place in standard cages.

Becky Lynch faced Trish Stratus in one such match, and the contest could be won by pinfall, submission, or escaping the cage. But when it came to Roxanne Perez taking on Kiana James recently at NXT Deadline, victory could not be obtained by escaping the cage.

Are the rules different for main-roster steel cage bouts? It's a bit of a nitpick but the inconsistency of rules in steel cage matches is confusing, especially when the specialty match can be used to protect a star with a special outcome.

#4 Lashley and the Street Profits are heels when convenient

Following WWE SummerSlam, the Street Profits started to cozy up to Bobby Lashley as their new mentor. He was a former WWE Champion, so his advice would be valued by stars who were primarily tag team specialists.

The heel turn was noticeable but vaguely executed. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins still smiled and came out with their red Solo cups. In the ring, they played to the crowd like faces but attacked other faces. The trio slowly embraced the turn.

It was soon abandoned as Lashley competed in the United States Title contender tournament during Tribute to the Troops. With his military history, he would obviously be cheered at the event. The show was on the schedule, so was the heel turn botched, or only abandoned for a week? It certainly made for strange dynamics in all of their matches.

#3 The early journey of the WWE women's title

SKY's reign stabilized the division despite facing the same few women

Asuka finally beat Bianca Belair at Night of Champions in May and after, the RAW women's title was renamed the WWE Women's Championship. Immediately after receiving the new title belt, Charlotte Flair emerged and claimed she wanted the title.

The Queen had just lost to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania a month earlier and it was too much of the same from Flair's booking. The EST of WWE wanting a rematch made sense, but Asuka beat her and should have moved on to other opponents. That didn't happen as Flair and Belair challenged Asuka at SummerSlam.

Belair pinned Asuka, ending another disappointing title reign for the talented star. IYO SKY then cashed in on The EST moments later but should have cashed in on Asuka. Belair didn't need another title run after her year-plus reign ended in May.

The same two primary challengers - Belair and Flair - faced SKY leading up to WarGames. SmackDown needs new feuds and different faces in the title scene. That starts with Michin at New Year's Revolution.

#2 The 2023 WWE Draft had several misses

Stars like Grayson Waller, Tyler Bate, Wes Lee, Pretty Deadly, and Cameron Grimes were all ready to join the main roster in 2023. Waller, Grimes, and Pretty Deadly were drafted while Bate and Lee remained in NXT. Odyssey Jones was drafted by RAW but is yet to appear on the show.

Indi Hartwell should have been drafted last year but was picked by RAW after randomly winning the NXT Women's Title in April. It created an awkward and unnecessary situation after her title win. Another star should have won the belt if Hartwell was a part of the Draft plan.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were also drafted while champs but disappeared from the scene after losing a unification match to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. They popped up during the Street Fight on the Holiday edition of SmackDown after mainly appearing in pre-taped segments. WWE needed better planning for those stars who were drafted.

#1 Rhodes vs. Reigns doesn't change anything

When will Roman Reigns finally lose his Championship?

The decision to have Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 and continue his run as champion was certainly polarizing. The American Nightmare seemed like the perfect choice to end The Tribal Chief's run atop WWE.

He was extremely over with the fans and had his 'finish the story' narrative behind his challenge. The only negative was how Rhodes entered the Royal Rumble last and won. Other than that, many fans were hoping for Rhodes to beat Reigns. It did not happen.

Roman has continued his lengthy run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, appearing sporadically and defending his title even less. A win for Rhodes would have given SmackDown a full-time titleholder but WWE opted to continue Roman's title run.