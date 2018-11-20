5 Mistakes WWE Made During The Opening Segment Of Monday Night Raw

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 248 // 20 Nov 2018, 17:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Not a great segment for Bruan Strowman on Raw this week. Or anyone else.

Baron Corbin and Stephanie McMahon came out to celebrate Raw's clean sweep over Smackdown Live at Survivor Series, but Strowman quickly made his way to the ring to interrupt the proceedings and get his hands on The GM. Unfortunately for Corbin, McMahon offered him up on a silver platter to Strowman.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Not only that, but she also announced that Strowman and Corbin would go one on one at TLC and that if Corbin won he would become the permanent general manager.

If Strowman won, however, McMahon promised The Monster among men a title opportunity against Brock Lesnar at The Royal Rumble

After that was announced, Baron Corbin tried to put Strowman in a two on one handicap match to help weaken his opponent at TLC but was overruled by McMahon, who made it a six-man tag team match.

Corbin later added the stipulation of making it a six-man elimination match, which would come into play later.

With that being said WWE made multiple mistakes during this segment and in the ensuing match that occurred afterwards, which could have drastic effects on the product going forward.

What those consequences, however, remains to be seen and will depend on what the company does from here, but here's everything they got wrong.

Disclaimer: The views of the writers reflected in the article do not represent Sportskeeda's stand

#5 Giving Braun Strowman all those catchphrases

Is anyone else getting tired of Bruan Strowman's catchphrases?

Strowman might not be the greatest talker in WWE history, but he deserved better than the throwaway lines he was given during the opening segment of RAW.

In fact, between 'Get These Hands' and explaining what TLC meant, there was absolutely no substance to Strowman's promo and it showed.

Beyond that, the audience has heard those same lines so many times that it doesn't receive the same pop it used to.

Sure, 'Get These Hands' was the exception to that, but the rest of the lines sound like they are coming right from the desk of The WWE creative team.

If nothing else, that's going to hurt Strowman going forward and his chances of becoming champion.

1 / 5 NEXT