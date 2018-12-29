5 mistakes WWE made in 2018

Be careful there, guys

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed are those of the writer and do not reflect those of Sportskeeda

2018 was not really the best year for WWE and sadly it was capped off by the Christmas special Raw which had the worst ever Raw ratings.

It's been a year that has been marred with some controversies and news which WWE probably would have preferred to avoid (The Crown Jewel among many things).

On the other hand, it has suffered from injuries and layoffs to some of its best talents. They've lost Roman Reigns who is out fighting with leukaemia, they've had layoffs for Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman among many others.

At the same time, it's been a year where WWE hasn't really hit its stride and has been off the mark by its own standards as well. There are many areas where it fell short and many things which it probably shouldn't have done. At the end of the year, we look back at the mistakes that WWE made and what impact it had.

#1 The Crown Jewel

A PPV that should just not have taken place at all

This was a PPV that was doomed from the very beginning. First Roman Reigns was lost due to his fight with Leukemia and the Universal Championship was vacated, then news came out about what had happened politically which left WWE in a spot they just hadn't expected.

They stopped mentioning the Crown Jewel during their live shows but the PPV was still going to take place. Many people (including the wrestlers) were not in favour of it which became clear when Daniel Bryan and John Cena opted out of appearing for their respective matches at Crown Jewel.

It was a PPV which in hindsight WWE would have done well to avoid as it brought a lot of bad press with it. Even the PPV was just not up to the standards and it seemed like it was a box that WWE had to tick.

