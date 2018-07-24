5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week- 23 June 2018

Another episode another waste of three hours.

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw felt as if the WWE were going to hit the reset button on their terrible booking strategies. As a Tag Team Title match, a huge announcement by the McMahons and the high stakes number one contenders match that saw Bobby Lashley take on Roman Reigns, had fans glued to their televisions or maybe just the few who actually tried to watch the trainwreck of a show that Raw was this week.

And while that may sound like an exaggeration to many, this episode had high expectations considering the monumental events that were happening throughout it, and everyone expected every other programme around those important events to fall in place.

But, as you might know by now, it didn't, as WWE did not even try and do anything of significance on this night, and wasted three hours of television they will never get back. Moreover, everyone knows next week's episode will probably be as pointless as last nights broadcast because while WWE might feel they are taking one step forward, they are actually taking ten steps back, as the booking of their flagship product is frustratingly boring.

#1 The Tag Team Title match ends in a confusing booking

Can Matt Hardy delete himself from this programme?

Going into this match, every fan knew that The B Team and Deleters of Worlds were not going to produce an 'instant classic'. There was nothing to marvel at, as this match was a dull, uninspiring snooze fest that further exposed the weak foundation of Raw's tag team division.

And it came as no surprise that Axel and Dallas won this match after another convenient miscommunicated action by Bray Wyatt. Why would WWE even care to book The B Team as strong champions? And even though Hardy and Wyatt assaulted The B Team after the match, thus making The B Team feel like bigger jobbers, WWE could have done much better here. This was a meaningless match that only further dug the hole for the entire Raw tag team division.

