5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week- 30 July 2018

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Where was Strowman when Brock Lesnar was in a WWE ring?

Okay, to be honest, this week's edition of WWE Raw was not terrible by any means, but at the same time, it was not as exciting as it could have been. Therefore, with WWE doing a mediocre job on Monday night, there should not be any problems, right? Yeah for once we thought that would be the case, but the 'geniuses' behind the broadcast couldn't figure out the simple formula that makes wrestling watchable, which led to this week's episode falling flat in numerous places.

From countless missed opportunities to just plain lazy booking, WWE could have really redeemed themselves this week, but choose the same old usual booking path, which drives fans to watch Smackdown Live and NXT. And while WWE did get a few things right on Raw this week, the duration of those small victories is yet to be seen, and from what the WWE Universe can see right now, a lot was lacking from what could have been a remarkable night of action.

#1 A throwaway night for the women's division

"Evolution is a mystery."

WWE has a problem with living in the glory days of the past, and on this week's Raw, that was clearly evident. The promo package for the All-Women's pay-per-view, Evolution, got more attention than anything the women did on the flagship show. While superstars like Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alica Fox, Natalya, Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey made their presences felt on the broadcast, nothing significant happened, nothing at all.

While most of you would say that Bayley putting her differences aside to team with Banks and Ronda Rousey making an appearance are all fairly important events, it actually isn't, as WWE has booked those scenarios plenty of times in the past. And that the problem here the creative team has no real interest in the progression of narratives in the women's division, as every week the same thing happens.

Either the Banks-Bayley saga sees them fight or they team up for no reason, while The Riott Squad loses more credibility than you would imagine and Ronda Rousey in the same position every week, which makes the fans question if this is evolution or stagnancy?

And while some may salute WWE for trying, the truth is they are not trying hard enough, as they have the best women's roster they have ever had in decades, with superstars that have the charisma and the in-ring ability to steal the show every single night. However, WWE chooses to waste them by booking the same old tired ass tropes every single week.

