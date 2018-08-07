Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (6 August 2018)

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
124   //    07 Aug 2018, 23:00 IST

Image result for braun strowman vs jinder mahal 6 august 2018
An episode that could have been better if WWE avoided these classic errors.

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw was not the usual trainwreck fans are used to seeing over the past few weeks, as the creative team finally got most of the key players on the red brand to succeed in various programmes and segments.

However, most of the mistakes WWE made on Raw this week was with the handling of its midcard superstars, as the underutilized stars of the flagship show didn't get the best booking in the world this week.

From cutting a rising star's momentum short to leaving a wandering tag team still wandering, WWE didn't do much to make fans feel like the midcard portion of the red brand's roster has much importance in the company, as their appalling booking left their already hindered credibility shaky.

#1 Mojo losses his mojo

Image result for 6 august 2018 mojo rawley vs bobby lashley
A superstar that was on a roll

Mojo Rawley is not the biggest superstar on Raw, but it was nice to see WWE at least give him some character development over the last few weeks, as Mojo started to develop a mean streak that separated him from the rest of the midcard roster.

But this week WWE ignored all the work they put in with Mojo character and had him get beaten clean by Bobby Roode, and while you might say Roode is the bigger star thus he needs the win, if WWE flipped their script it would've benefitted both men.

Roode on a losing streak could've added some much-needed depth to his character and Rawley beating a former NXT Champion would've helped him move higher in the ranks of WWE, but it was clear that WWE doesn't plan ahead with their roster.

1 / 5 NEXT
Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
