5 Major mistakes WWE should not make at Hell in a Cell at any cost 

Telling a massive multi-billion-dollar enterprise like WWE how to run its business may be a fool's errand, but the company has often said that it listens to the voice of the people. Many would agree that the current WWE product isn't necessarily reflective of what the people want and the declining viewership reflects the same.

While the company continues to make gigantic strides on the business front, there is something lacking on the creative side. One can arrive at this conclusion by comparing the current product to WWE's own past when things were a lot more unpredictable, thrilling, and engaging.

None of the suggestions offered in this article will turn the product around, but they won't derail the current course that WWE is on. There have been far too many stops and starts over the past year and these tips will just ensure that the coming weeks are rewarding for fans.

So, without further ago, here are some suggestions for mistakes WWE shouldn't make at Hell in a Cell.

#5 Alexa Bliss shouldn't lose at WWE Hell in a Cell

Alexa Bliss will face Shayna Baszler at Hell in a Cell PPV. #WWERaw #HIAC pic.twitter.com/zqpthk6sb6 — SpotFlix Wrestling (@SpotFlixYT) June 15, 2021

As dominant as Shayna Baszler has been thus far, Alexa Bliss has powers that no mortal soul can really comprehend. This is precisely why she should defeat Shayna Baszler at WWE Hell in a Cell. Whether it's all on her own or with the help of a hypnotized Reginald, Alexa Bliss should win.

Even though Alexa Bliss is smaller in stature as compared to the WWE RAW entire women's division, she just seems more powerful, does she not?

For her to lose at this stage would just take away all her momentum. Shayna Baszler has suffered losses throughout her recent stint anyway and she should take the pin for the good for the storyline.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush