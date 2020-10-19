5 Mistakes WWE shouldn't make with RAW Superstars Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt

Both Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were household names as two of the more prominently featured WWE Superstars in the company before their most recent alliance even began. Nobody expected Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt to be as captivating a duo as they are, but now, they are arguably the most exciting thing in WWE, at least on the RAW brand.

And yet, how often have we seen a promising angle in WWE diminished by poor writing and sub-standard booking? Here is a checklist of 5 things that WWE needs to avoid doing with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt.

You are welcome to weigh in, in the section below, and if you wish, even disagree with the views expressed.

#5 Having Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss become the Champions of their respective divisions too soon

One of the biggest issues with putting Bray Wyatt in the Universal Championship picture was that WWE did not know what to do with him, once he captured the title from Seth Rollins. We all remember the finish at Hell in a Cell that really did nothing for anyone involved and the short-lived reign of Bray Wyatt that was disappointing for all involved. Because Drew McIntyre is on fire at the moment, he should carry the WWE Championship for a while, going forward.

Alexa Bliss too needs to just cause terror and chaos for the time being, and be inserted into the RAW Women's Championship picture at a later date, when the time is right and the moment is opportune. Remember that the WWE Champion and the RAW Women's Champion also have to work main event matches, and neither The Fiend nor Alexa Bliss is really Drew McIntyre or Asuka when the bell rings. Keep them away from the titles!