5 mistakes WWE must avoid at Super Show-Down

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 767 // 05 Oct 2018, 06:04 IST

How will this go?

We're now two days away from Super Show-Down, and while the event appears like it will mostly be a glorified house show, the world will still be watching. Five matches are essentially in the bag, or are glorified exhibitions without high stakes, including the Triple H vs. Undertaker match. It seems inevitable that the New Day and AJ Styles will retain their championships.

Other matches, however, are on the knife edge, and if WWE wants to shake things up and deliver an exciting final quarter of 2018, avoiding the following mistakes will be desirable. Avoiding these mistakes will also go a long way into dispelling the perception that these mega shows don't matter, because we're certain to get a lot of them in the coming years.

#1 Daniel Bryan defeating The Miz

The winner of this contest will receive a shot at the WWE Championship. Rumor has it that Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz is a feud for the long haul, so it would be a mistake to have Daniel Bryan defeat him this soon.

To really tell a good story in the match, the company should book it in a way where Bryan is struggling with adhering to his moral principles or taking a shortcut to defeat the Miz, just as Miz told him last week he wouldn't be able to do. This can be an opportunity that the Miz capitalizes on to win the match.

With Samoa Joe certain to fail on Saturday, the Miz has emerged as the best person to end AJ Styles' title reign at this juncture. The story writes itself from there. Daniel Bryan should be at the lowest point in his fortunes before ultimately triumphing at WrestleMania and redeeming his comeback from forced retirement by dispatching his great rival.

