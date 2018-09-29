5 mistakes WWE should not make at Super Show-Down in Melbourne

Kartik Seth FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.32K // 29 Sep 2018, 20:00 IST

Can they deliver once again inside the ring?

Say whatever you want to say about WWE's weekly programming products, but you sure as hell cannot disagree to the fact that WWE has been on a roll with the pay per views so far in 2018.

Leaving out Backlash and Extreme Rules, all the pay per views so far have exceeded all expectations, with some like Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank delivering plenty of great matches on the same night.

Even then, it would be a lie to say that WWE has not made mistakes even on those great pay per views. Right now, WWE is putting in all effort to promote their grand show in Melbourne, with marquee matches like Triple H vs The Undertaker and WWE Championship matches leading the promotion paths on both brands.

WWE wants to make the show a huge success, and hence cannot afford to make these 5 mistakes at Super Show-Down in Melbourne.

#5 One of the IIconics pins Asuka

We all know they are going to win, but how?

The only reason why Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are even on the card for Super Show-Down is because the show is in Australia, and WWE needed some Australian talent to feature at the MCG. Apart from that, you cannot find any other reason that could solidify their presence on the card.

What's worse is that they are clear favourites to win their tag match against Asuka and Naomi because they are Australian. So the question now is not who should win the match, but who will take the fall, Asuka or Naomi? Well, the answer is simple - Naomi.

Although Naomi is a tremendous athlete, and a huge fan favourite, she had her moments last year. With women's champion Becky as the top heel on the brand, WWE needs a rejuvenated Asuka as her opponent during the WrestleMania season. Taking the pin fall here would again start a needless downward spiral for her.

