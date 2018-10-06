×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Moments from WWE Super Show-Down That Made The Fans Smile 

Arctic
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.92K   //    06 Oct 2018, 21:52 IST

IT'S FINALLY HERE
IT'S FINALLY HERE

The WWE Super Show-Down results are finally in, and after weeks of anticipation, the fans can finally enjoy one of WWE's best-presented pay-per-views.

The WWE creative team came up with storylines that kept the fans engaged throughout the weeks leading to Super Show-Down, and the fans were rewarded for their patience.

In this article, we take a look at moments from Super Show-Down that blew the fans away and exceeded their expectations; ie. the best moments from WWE Super Show-Down.

Honorable Mentions: The New Day

This section is dedicated to The New Day and The Bar for tearing the house down at the first-ever Super Show-Down match.

The two teams boast some of the most charismatic performers in the entire WWE and the fans got behind them entirely from the start of the match.

The strengths of each team were on display with Cesaro being the most standout wrestler in the entire match.

His combination of brute strength, technical ability, and speed made him the most dangerous superstar throughout the fight.

The members of the New Day were no slouches either with Kofi Kingston showing off his speed and agility particularly towards the end of the match.

His Trouble in Paradise to Sheamus on the outside allowed him to deliver a devastating stomp for the win. 




1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 The Shield D-Generation X Triple H AJ Styles
Arctic
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Arctic, a guy so addicted to sports that I became a sports journalist so that I could share my passion with the world. I like writing about sports, talking about sports, and discussing sports in general. Apart from sports, I'm a big fan of heavy metal music and reading good books I also write about history, and culture.
3 Big Surprises That Could Happen at WWE Super Showdown
RELATED STORY
3 last-minute rumors before WWE Super Showdown 
RELATED STORY
5 possible outcomes at WWE Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE can make Super Show-Down The best show of the...
RELATED STORY
How WWE Super Show-Down could play out
RELATED STORY
5 Spellbinding surprises which can happen at Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
5 bold predictions for WWE Super Show-Down in Australia
RELATED STORY
5 Moments From This Week's RAW That Made The Fans Smile
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Things that must happen before the...
RELATED STORY
3 shockers WWE could pull off at WWE Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us