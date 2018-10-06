5 Moments from WWE Super Show-Down That Made The Fans Smile

Arctic FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.92K // 06 Oct 2018, 21:52 IST

IT'S FINALLY HERE

The WWE Super Show-Down results are finally in, and after weeks of anticipation, the fans can finally enjoy one of WWE's best-presented pay-per-views.

The WWE creative team came up with storylines that kept the fans engaged throughout the weeks leading to Super Show-Down, and the fans were rewarded for their patience.

In this article, we take a look at moments from Super Show-Down that blew the fans away and exceeded their expectations; ie. the best moments from WWE Super Show-Down.

Honorable Mentions: The New Day

This section is dedicated to The New Day and The Bar for tearing the house down at the first-ever Super Show-Down match.

The two teams boast some of the most charismatic performers in the entire WWE and the fans got behind them entirely from the start of the match.

The strengths of each team were on display with Cesaro being the most standout wrestler in the entire match.

His combination of brute strength, technical ability, and speed made him the most dangerous superstar throughout the fight.

The members of the New Day were no slouches either with Kofi Kingston showing off his speed and agility particularly towards the end of the match.

His Trouble in Paradise to Sheamus on the outside allowed him to deliver a devastating stomp for the win.

