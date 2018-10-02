5 Moments From This Week's RAW That Made The Fans Smile

Arctic FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 539 // 02 Oct 2018, 17:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The RAW Lunatic

This week's RAW results are in, and we analyze what happened on the show to see which moments the fans enjoyed the most. This was the final show before Super Show-Down, and the WWE had a lot riding on it.

WWE was showcasing the event live from Seattle at the Key Arena with Graves, Young, and Cole on commentary. Throughout the entire night, the fans were going so wild that Ricochet couldn't believe it and commented about it on Twitter.

Listen to the crowd!!! Holy cow!! #RAW — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) October 2, 2018

Honourable mention

This honourable mention section goes out to Kevin Owens and Elias since they are the two most gifted heels on RAW at the moment.

The two were out trying to generate interest for their match with Bobby Lashley and John Cena at Super Show-Down, and in the process, they made the Seattle crowd mad. What angered the crowd was when Elias made fun of Seattle for not having a team in the NBA. The booing was so loud that the volume on the mics had to be turned up.

I couldn't tell you the last time I saw something like @IAmEliasWWE and @FightOwensFight in Seattle. Absolutely amazing. That Seattle crowd should just travel week to week with @WWE and be the only crowd ever. #RAW #MondayNightRaw — Sal Vulcano (@SalVulcano) October 2, 2018

Eventually, Lio Rush came out and saved the heels from further boos.

#5 Bayley and Finn Balor

The Mixed Match Challenge has been a blessing in disguise for Finn and Bayley as it has caused a significant rise in their popularity. They are two of the most fun superstars in the company, and the fans love the personality and charisma they bring to the ring in all their matches.

Their entrance was the best on this week's RAW in my opinion, and many of the fans thought so too. The icing on the cake was seeing Bayley execute the Bayley to Belly on Alicia Fox and pick up the win.

1 / 5 NEXT