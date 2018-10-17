×
5 Moments You Might Have Missed From SmackDown Live 1000

Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
435   //    17 Oct 2018, 23:36 IST

There were some interesting moments from SmackDown Live 1000 that you might have missed...
The historic 1000th episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw many contrasting moments from Evolution's appearance to The Undertaker's message for D-Generation X.

However, with every weekly WWE show, (historic or not) there are always some moments that most fans tend to overlook. Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section to point out other obscure, yet interesting moments from this week's SmackDown Live that others may have missed.

Here are 5 moments that you may have overlooked from SmackDown Live 1000...

The Evolution Promo Had Subtle References To A Larger Issue At Hand

Evolution appeared on SmackDown Live 1000
Evolution appeared on SmackDown Live 1000

Triple H, Ric Flair, Batista & Randy Orton are four wrestlers part of an elite stable called Evolution.

All four of them reunited on SmackDown Live 1000. However, while there was no particular reason behind them being advertised for the event itself, Evolution's appearance might make more sense based upon the following observation.

Throughout the entirety of this segment, there seemed to be some sort of disconnect hanging in the air, followed by some inner-resentment against one another. Randy Orton took shots at his three stablemates, which also got Batista in a mood.

Not only did Batista start his promo by stating that holding the mic at that moment was one of the last things he ever wanted to do, but he also mentioned how Triple H had never beat him once.

The whole situation got intense. However, Ric Flair calmed the rough seas as it appeared that Batista & Triple H were more than happy to end it all on a happy note.

Batista, a legitimate Hollywood Star now, has previously stated that he would like to return to WWE on a full-schedule basis. Was this promo a stepping stone for Triple H & Batista's future encounter at WrestleMania 35?

If so, how does Randy Orton play into this scenario? Also, will Ric Flair try to get all three of them on the same side? What do you think?


