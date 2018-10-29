×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Moments You Might Have Missed From WWE Evolution

Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
128   //    29 Oct 2018, 23:05 IST

WWE Evolution did indeed live up to its hype
WWE Evolution did indeed live up to its hype

After all the controversies surrounding WWE in the past few weeks, WWE Evolution was a fresh dose of entertainment that fans and critics alike will keep talking about for many years to come.

However, there are still a few moments that many viewers tend to overlook. Be sure to send your thoughts in the comments section below.

What was your favourite moment throughout WWE Evolution? Did the Pay-Per-View live up to its hype? One thing for sure is that this moment will eventually be considered as one of the greatest things to ever happen to WWE.

With that being said, here are a few moments and observations that you might have missed throughout the historic event that was WWE Evolution...

R-Truth Thought He Was Scheduled To Compete At WWE Evolution


R-Truth is a master at wrestling comedy
R-Truth is a master at wrestling comedy

One of the funniest bits occurred during the preshow, where R-Truth crashed the party and made things awkward by stating that he was surely going to win the Evolution battle royale match.

This was a part of his running gag where R-Truth's naiveness overtakes the seriousness of the situation and also provides the viewers with a good laugh or two.

Of course, we would later see several shots of him sitting in the audience, rooting for Carmella during the Battle Royal Match.

In an event where we saw a lot of firsts, R-Truth was certainly a familiar face that viewers and audiences were happy to see. It just goes on to show that R-Truth's comic timing is perfect, and he should be utilized on TV as frequently as possible.

What do you think? Is R-Truth one of the best things about SmackDown Live these days? Sound off in the comments section below, and click on the next slide for more...

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Riott Squad Nikki Bella Ronda Rousey WWE Network
Kartik Arry
ANALYST
WWE Evolution 2018: Three Matches That Might Headline The...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution Predictions Extravaganza: Match order,...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: Predictions
RELATED STORY
5 Things We Learned from WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution: 5 possible shocks
RELATED STORY
3 Low points from Evolution
RELATED STORY
Predicting the results for WWE Evolution 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE's Evolution PPV has some problems  
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: Analysing and grading each match
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE was seemingly never fully committed to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us