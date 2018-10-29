5 Moments You Might Have Missed From WWE Evolution

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 128 // 29 Oct 2018, 23:05 IST

WWE Evolution did indeed live up to its hype

After all the controversies surrounding WWE in the past few weeks, WWE Evolution was a fresh dose of entertainment that fans and critics alike will keep talking about for many years to come.

However, there are still a few moments that many viewers tend to overlook. Be sure to send your thoughts in the comments section below.

What was your favourite moment throughout WWE Evolution? Did the Pay-Per-View live up to its hype? One thing for sure is that this moment will eventually be considered as one of the greatest things to ever happen to WWE.

With that being said, here are a few moments and observations that you might have missed throughout the historic event that was WWE Evolution...

R-Truth Thought He Was Scheduled To Compete At WWE Evolution

R-Truth is a master at wrestling comedy

One of the funniest bits occurred during the preshow, where R-Truth crashed the party and made things awkward by stating that he was surely going to win the Evolution battle royale match.

This was a part of his running gag where R-Truth's naiveness overtakes the seriousness of the situation and also provides the viewers with a good laugh or two.

Of course, we would later see several shots of him sitting in the audience, rooting for Carmella during the Battle Royal Match.

In an event where we saw a lot of firsts, R-Truth was certainly a familiar face that viewers and audiences were happy to see. It just goes on to show that R-Truth's comic timing is perfect, and he should be utilized on TV as frequently as possible.

What do you think? Is R-Truth one of the best things about SmackDown Live these days? Sound off in the comments section below, and click on the next slide for more...

