5 moments you might have missed on RAW this week (22 October 2018)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 361 // 24 Oct 2018, 20:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's Monday Night RAW was an emotional roller coaster

WWE Monday Night RAW (22 October 2018) featured an unexpected turn of events this week. With Roman Reigns relinquishing the Universal title so as to battle Leukemia, and Dean Ambrose betraying Seth Rollins on the very same night, it is safe to say that this week's RAW was an emotional roller coaster.

But with so many contrasting moments, there are always a few instances the fans and viewers tend to overlook. Make sure to send in your thoughts in the comments section below if you want to point out other obscure and interesting moments from this week's RAW.

With that being said, below are a few moments that you might have missed from this week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#1 How a picture tells a story

This particular moment had a hidden meaning

After Roman Reigns' opening promo, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came out in support of the former Universal Champion.

It was apparent that Seth Rollins was genuinely emotional about this unfortunate turn of events. Of course, that doesn't mean that Dean Ambrose was less empathetic, but the difference here is that Ambrose didn't break his character. Dean Ambrose is the one who hides his true emotions and expresses his frustrations in the ring as a part of his 'Lunatic Fringe' persona.

The above picture not only plays into this dynamic, but it also hints at the unexpected big reveal in the upcoming main event. This conflicted personality of Dean Ambrose would eventually go on to betray Seth Rollins.

On a night where emotions proved to be an important element of the show, this picture dabbles into the hidden meaning behind Dean Ambrose's character. After betraying Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose is finally The Lunatic Fringe everyone wanted him to be.

Taking a real-life situation and using it as a factor to tell a fictional story with all parties in agreement, is perhaps one of the best storytelling devices to ever exist in the realm of professional wrestling.

1 / 5 NEXT