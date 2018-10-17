×
5 Moments You Might Have Missed On Raw This Week (October 15, 2018)

17 Oct 2018

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW had several moments that you might have missed
This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (15th October 2018) saw a lot of contrasting moments from The Shield's dissension to the Brothers Of Destruction's unique promo.

However, there are always a few subtle moments that the audiences might overlook due to WWE's weekly schedule of programming. Make sure to send in your thoughts in the comments section below if you want to point out other obscure & interesting moments from this week's RAW.

From spotting familiar faces to pointing out quirky dialogue between the RAW commentators, we've got you covered. Below are a few moments or Easter Eggs that you might have missed from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW...

It's Sonny Boy!

Sonny Boy is back, without the New Day
Remember that one time back in the July 25th, 2016 episode of RAW where the New Day picked a random audience member and made him into an 'honorary' New Day member?

That audience member was Sonny Boy, more famously known as Mustafa Aziz on the independent wrestling circuit.

Years after becoming viral on the internet, Sonny Boy was spotted on RAW this week, & many dirtsheets have not picked up on this so far. This is because he was part of the Bella Twins' security team, as you can see in the picture above.

Interestingly, if this is all part of one shared universe, then this means that Sonny Boy learned his lesson & turned heel. Either that or maybe WWE just expected the audience to forget about it after a while. 

What do you think?

Other independent wrestlers who appeared on last night's RAW are as follows: Kekoa ManaArtemus WallsGabby GilbertDamien SmithSammi PandoraDewey Murray and Bill Bain (as Conquistador).







