5 Monumental Returns in WWE History

Hulk Hogan's return to the WWE at Crown Jewel could be one of the biggest in the company's history

It was revealed earlier this week that the Icon himself, Hulk Hogan, would be returning to WWE TV soon. The Hulkster is set to appear at WWE Crown Jewel this Friday night and it will be his first appearance for the company since WrestleMania 31, where he, accompanied by Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, attempted to assist Sting in his match with Triple H.

Hogan was reinstated into the WWE's Hall of Fame earlier in the summer on the same day of Extreme Rules. Since then, fans have been waiting to see the Immortal One reappear on WWE TV. Now, with Hulk Hogan set to serve as the host of WWE's Crown Jewel on November 2nd, it's time to take a look back at some of the most incredible returns in WWE history.

Sometimes the wrestling community can be a little tense, and more times than not the community is often critical of many moves made by the WWE. However, when most of the WWE Universe is caught off guard, they can't help but roar throughout whatever arena they may be in.

Multiple superstars and legends have left the WWE Universe speechless, with those in attendance mouth agape. From Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock to John Cena and Rey Mysterio, we're here to bring you five of the greatest returns in the history of the WWE.

#5 John Cena shocks Madison Square Garden at Royal Rumble 2008

Why not start this list off with one of the biggest returns in the Ruthless Aggression Era? Back in October 2007, Cena suffered a torn pectoral muscle, where the muscle was torn completely from the bone. After surgery, it was assumed that the Chain Gang Leader would be out for at least seven months.

Cut to three months later, and the WWE was officially on their road to WrestleMania. Without Cena in the picture, Monday Night Raw's main event for the show would feature Triple H and Randy Orton. Orton, after all, was the one who (kayfabe) injured Cena. The Viper feuded with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Jeff Hardy.

At Royal Rumble 2018, it seemed that Triple H was destined to challenge Orton for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XXIV. The Game, who entered at #29, only had to outlast those left over in the Rumble and the freshest man in the event. Too bad for him it was the returning leader of the Cenation.

For months, the WWE Universe was told that Cena would be out of action at least until after WrestleMania. His injury was gruesome, yet Cena proved to everyone that night why he's considered the Superman of the WWE. You can't keep the Champ down.

