5 more former WWE Superstars who now work regular jobs 

The shelf life of a WWE Superstar isn't usually a long one, which means that many wrestlers ensure that they have a plan B for when their careers come to an end.

Whether it's through injury, age, or even choice in the past, there have been a number of careers cut short prematurely and these stars have since been forced to find a new career.

While many former wrestlers have been able to continue working with the company in backstage positions or as trainers at the Performance Center, not all former stars are this lucky.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who are now working 9-5 regular jobs outside of the business.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Muhammad Hassan

Muhammad Hassan confirmed in a recent interview that WWE’s original plan was for him to defeat Batista at SummerSlam 2005 and become the youngest world heavyweight champion in history.



Imagine.



Muhammad Hassan's career was quite a short one since the former star's entire career on the main roster lasted less than a calendar year.

Hassan's character was considered to be controversial at the time and WWE's sponsors pressured the company to take the star off TV. It was later revealed that there was a plan for Hassan to become World Champion at SummerSlam, but because of the issues surrounding his character, this plan was scrapped.

Since his WWE release in 2005, Hassan has competed on the independent circuit several times but has since returned to school and trained to be an educator. The former star went on to become a history teacher at Hannibal High School in Hannibal, New York.

A few years later, Hassan moved on to become assistant principal at G Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, New York, for a short period of time. It was later reported that the star was now the principal at Fulton Junior High School.

The past 15 years have evidently seen Hassan push forward and reach new heights in his chosen career. Hassan claimed in an interview back in 2019 that he would never wrestle again, and he is now focused on his career as an educator.

How different would Hassan's life have been if he had become World Champion?

