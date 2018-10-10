5 more matches Shawn Michaels could have

Shawn wrestled what many would think to be his last ever match back in 2010 at WrestleMania XXVI with The Undertaker. In his own opinion he seemed to have ended his career at the right time and with the right opponent and over the last 8 years, he had said several times that he was happily retired with never really feeling the itch to get back in the ring, unlike many others who retire.

Throughout the 90s and 2000s, almost every time Shawn Michaels stepped in the ring at WrestleMania, he put on the best and most talked about match of the night, living up to his nickname 'The Showstopper'.

Despite this, the Heartbreak Kid revealed on an October 7, 2018 episode of RAW that he will indeed be coming out of retirement to team with best friend Triple H to take on Kane and The Undertaker at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2, 2018. As of writing this, we are not sure if Shawn is just coming out of retirement for this match or a few more down the line.

If he is indeed lacing up his boots for more than one match, these are five more amazing match opportunities that Shawn Michaels could have.

#5 Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker are two of the greatest rivals in WWE history.

After feuding in the late 90s, including participating in the very first Hell in A Cell match, the two reopened their feud just over 11 years later for a match at WrestleMania 25. And much like their Cell match at Bad Blood 1997, they put on a 5 star classic. They would collide in one more epic 5-star match following this at WrestleMania XVII the following year, which would be Shawn Michael's last match for over 8 years.

Although both men are now eight years older since Shawn's original retirement match, they work so well together that they could easily pull off another epic encounter, and with the way things are going in their feud, which is to include D-Generation X vs. The Brothers of Destruction, it seems rather possible that we may see one more singles match between them.

