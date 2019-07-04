5 More NXT Stars that are currently Main Roster ready

WWE NXT

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, we saw an appearance from current NXT Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, and it was highly unexpected. The two cut a fantastic promo, and while we don't know if this is just a one-time appearance or a full-time call-up, but it's great to see performers getting rewards for all of their hard work. Angelo Dawkins especially deserves this, as he's been grinding in NXT for years now, and with all that talent, it seems that he's finally putting it all together.

While the main roster is currently stacked with arguably the most talented roster in WWE history, there are many chomping at the bit down in Florida to finally get their chance on RAW or SmackDown Live. So while the following 5 may not be in line for a promotion anytime soon, there's no doubting that each and every one of them is ready for the biggest spotlight in WWE

#5 Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle came to WWE with plenty of hype behind him, and in just a few short months, The King of Bros has lit the NXT Universe on fire. Although he hasn't quite had a personal, heated feud yet, each and every Takeover match he's had has been quite special, and he's proven just how good he is between the ropes, and as a character.

He's got a natural charisma that draws the crowd in, and with his legitimate MMA background, he's the perfect main event star for WWE, and that promotion may come sooner than we expect. He's been beefing with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar and hasn't been scared to voice his hatred of those performers, and with all the talent on the main roster, Riddle could have an incredible run on either RAW or SmackDown Live.

