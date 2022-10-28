Watching romantic storylines in WWE programming has been a common phenomenon as far as memory goes.

These storylines have many times led to an in-ring wedding ceremony as well. However, the promotion is known for destroying such ceremonies in some way or another.

Almost every in-ring wedding ceremony has led to weird and bizarre results. From the Attitude Era to the modern generation and from Stephanie McMahon to Lana, many superstars have partaken in these wedding ceremonies over the years, giving fans some memorable moments.

These in-ring WWE weddings had very awkward moments

The five instances we have chosen for our list in the video above are:

AJ Lee & Daniel Bryan

Lana & Bobby Lashley

Billy & Chuck

Stephanie McMahon & Test

Lita & Kane

Which of these weddings do you think was more bizarre than the others? Do let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

