WATCH: Most bizarre segments in WWE history

Triple H and Shawn Michaels in Little People
Triple H and Shawn Michaels in Little People's Court.
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified Sep 18, 2022 10:53 AM IST

WWE has given fans countless memories to cherish. Be it iconic feuds, exceptional matches, or excellent promos.

The promotion tries to leave no stone unturned in its attempt to give its fans the best.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

However, sometimes, the company has gone too far in its attempts. There are so many segments in the programming's history that fans cannot forget. Not because they were iconic, but because of how bizarre they were, and they didn't make any sense.

These WWE segments were simply bizarre

The five segments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

  • Little People's Court
  • Goldust flirts with The Undertaker
  • Vince McMahon's limo explosion
  • The Katie Vick segment
  • Vince McMahon has another son?

Watch the video in its entirety to recall these weird segments.

Edited by Neda Ali

