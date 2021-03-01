5 Most bizarre WWE booking decisions of the week (February 28, 2021)

Elimination Chamber kicked off the past week on WWE TV and saw some interesting decisions from the company's creative team. WWE is almost halfway down the Road to WrestleMania and now plans for Fastlane are in full swing, whilst two matches have been made official for the Show of Shows.

RAW and SmackDown this past week concentrated on trying to build up both Fastlane and WrestleMania, which could be why many fans have been left confused, since the company is planting seeds for WrestleMania whilst ensuring that there's a card at Fastlane.

The following list looks at just five of the most bizarre booking decisions that the company decided to approve over the past week.

#5. Randy Orton has had a rough week on WWE TV

Randy Orton has had quite the week, from being eliminated from The Elimination Chamber match first, to then seemingly being targeted by Alexa Bliss backstage on RAW.

It's unknown why Orton was made to look weak inside The Chamber and eliminated by Kofi Kingston off a roll-up, but since The Viper is expected to face The Fiend at WrestleMania in a few weeks' time, it seems like a bold decision.

The Fiend didn't return at Elimination Chamber and at present, it doesn't seem as though Orton will have a match that he could interfere in at Fastlane. This begs the question of how the company are going to build up this match, since there are now less than 40 days until WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Randy Orton is a former 14-time World Champion and was easily seen as a favorite inside The Elimination Chamber given his experience inside the structure. Unless Bliss was able to use some sort of dark magic to ensure that Randy Orton lost the match that quickly, there is no real explanation for what the WWE Universe was handed in the main event Chamber match.

The backstage promo followed by Orton's reaction shows that Bliss or The Fiend has some supernatural control over The Viper. But since Bray Wyatt's alter-ego hasn't been seen on WWE TV in almost three months, many in the WWE Universe are reaching the point where they are no longer interested in the storyline.