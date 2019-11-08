5 best 24/7 Title storylines so far

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Nov 2019, 10:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE has centered some very bizarre storylines around The 24/7 Title.

WWE has made a lot of changes to its product of the course of the 2019 calendar year and while the addition of the 24/7 Title was admittedly one of the smaller ones, the impact of the belt has been otherworldly. The new title served as a comedic plot device for both RAW and SmackDown when it was sorely needed.

Of course not everyone loved the 24/7 Title at the beginning, especially with the questionable design and name, but one would be lying if they said it didn't grow on them. As it turns out, the belt never supposed to be a less violent version of the old Hardcore Title, which was the original complaint of many, so people calmed down and began to enjoy it for what it wa

With that being said and The 24/7 Title endearing itself to the WWE Universe over the course of the last few months, lets take a look at some of the best 24/7 Title storylines so far. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also tell us who you want to see win the belt next!

#5 Celebrities winning the title

Remember when WWE had DJ Marshmello win the 24/7 Title?

One of WWE's main intentions with the 24/7 Title was to create more sideshow content for fans to enjoy, but it soon become much more than that. Interestingly enough, the seemingly nonsensical comedy skits that the company used to have the title change hands (over and over and over again) soon became a social media powerhouse.

And then WWE thought to themselves, what would happen if they got celebrities involved in the fray? The company tested that theory during an episode of College Game Day, where Rob Stone pinned R-Truth on the set of the show to win the belt. Of course he was quickly beaten by Elias moments later, but that didn't diminish the impact of the moment.

The interaction was posted on WWE's website and received a lot of attention from fans over the bizarre series of events. The company followed that up on the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown by having DJ Marshmello win the belt during a backstage segment, which was also met with rave reviews.

WWE accidentally created a multi-purpose juggernaut with this title and they should be proud of that.

1 / 5 NEXT