WATCH: Most controversial statements made by wrestlers | WWE, AEW, Impact

Most of the time what we hear from a WWE Superstar is when they deliver promos in the programming. It's a well-known fact that these promos are scripted.

However, these stars are portraying characters on television and one must not forget that they have their own self, which they sometimes reveal in interviews and on social media.

Fans love and appreciate it when their favorite superstars break characters to express their opinions. While most such statements have pleased fans, others turned out to be extremely controversial.

These statements by WWE Superstars felt too controversial

The five instances we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Jordynne Grace's comments on Chris Benoit

Greg Valentine's take on female wrestlers

Ronda Rousey calls the promotion fake

Nia Jax's anti-vax stance

CM Punk calls pro-wrestling "phoney world"

