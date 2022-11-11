Budget cuts were the talk of the town during recent times in WWE. The promotion has not shied away from releasing talent for various reasons. It has naturally attracted a wide array of reactions from fans.

Click on the video above to see the complete list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

There have been many times when the company has gained a lot of heat from fans for cutting ties with their favorite star. Whether such releases were due to budget cuts or a poor relationship with the star, these releases were riddled with many controversies.

Fans didn't want WWE to release these superstars

The five releases we have chosen in our list for the video above are:

Daniel Bryan / Bryan Danielson

Mickie James

Matt Hardy

Paul London

CM Punk

Watch the video in its entirety to recall everything surrounding the circumstances when these firings took place.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes