5 Most followed female WWE stars on Instagram

WWE has been on fire for quite some time now. The sports entertainment juggernaut has been in a state of continued growth ever since Vince McMahon "retired" in 2022 and Triple H took over the creative duties of the promotion.

While there are many reasons one can contribute to the success of the promotion, the rise of women's wrestling has certainly been a contributing factor. The women's division across all brands has never been stronger than it is now.

There are dozens of female wrestlers in the company, and many are legitimate megastars. In fact, some performers have amassed massive followings on social media.

This article will take a look at the five female stars who have the most followers on the Instagram platform. This includes talent who have been on the main roster for around a decade now, and arguably the most popular female wrestler in the industry. Who is number one?

Trending

Below are the five most followed female WWE stars on Instagram.

#5. Charlotte Flair has a ton of followers on the platform

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated stars in pro wrestling and is definitely the most talented female wrestler in WWE history. She is a 14-time World Champion, with no other star in the women's division coming close to that number.

The former Women's Champion has been in a bit of a slump as of late. Not only did Charlotte Flair fail to advance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, but she also failed to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and even lost at WrestleMania to WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

The Queen has an unbelievable 5.3 million followers on Instagram. This is a bigger number than both world champions on WWE RAW and SmackDown.

#4. Becky Lynch has her long-time friend and rival beat

Becky Lynch is another extremely successful performer. She is the first woman to win a main event at WWE WrestleMania. She has also held multiple titles, including world championships.

The Man is the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion. She won the prized IC Title by defeating Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank. Now, she has to deal with the Valkyria and Bayley.

Lynch has her former tag team partner, friend, and, at times, rival, beat out. Becky has an impressive 5.5 million followers on the social media platform. This makes her the fourth most followed active female competitor in the company.

#3. Natalya edges out the two major stars

Expand Tweet

Natalya is a veteran of pro wrestling. While she hasn't reached the same level of success as the other stars on this list, especially consistently, her incredible longevity in WWE alone makes her a legend.

The Queen of Harts is playing multiple roles right now. Not only does she train wrestlers and represent WWE in various independent promotions, but she also competes in WWE Speed and teams up with Maxxine Dupri as The Dungeon Dolls on RAW.

That longevity has paid off in terms of an online following. Natalya has 5.6 million followers on Instagram. This puts The BOAT right in the middle of this list, making her the third most followed woman on the roster.

#2. Rhea Ripley is rapidly moving up the list

The most popular female superstar in WWE today is Rhea Ripley. No female performer receives the pops she does, especially as consistently. She is a needle mover, much in the same vein as a Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes.

For the first time in a long time, The Eradicator feels a bit lost in the shuffle in WWE. She wants the Women's World Championship, but others keep getting in the way of her recapturing the gold.

Rhea Ripley had an astounding 5.9 million followers on Instagram just a day ago, and now she has surpassed 6 million. Given she has had by far the least amount of time on the main roster, her rise has been rapid. In fact, don't be surprised to see her rocket to number one sooner rather than later.

#1. Alexa Bliss is the most followed female WWE star

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss is a charismatic star on SmackDown. She is a former world champion on both main roster brands, plus Bliss has held the Women's Tag Team Title with a handful of tag team partners.

The Goddess has a major opportunity ahead of her. She will be going one-on-one with Asuka to advance to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. If she wins at Night of Champions, Alexa will then have a world title match at SummerSlam.

Alexa has an unheard-of 6.2 million Instagram followers. This makes her the most followed female star in World Wrestling Entertainment. Given the momentum Bliss has since returning earlier this year, there is a real chance that number will only grow further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More