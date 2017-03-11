5 Most handsome WWE Superstars

Just hear us out, alright?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 11 Mar 2017, 01:29 IST

Randy has always been popular among the WWE Universe

Professional wrestlers tend to be larger than life characters and it's been that way for many years now. As such, it can't come as much of a surprise to people that a lot of the fellas involved in this wonderful form of sports entertainment are quite good looking. That's not us trying to objectify them - it's just the truth.

Given how seriously some people take the world of pro-wrestling it's important to sit back and look at the lighter side of the industry every now and again. So yeah, we've decided to take a glance at the most handsome Superstars on the roster because isn't that just a great way to spend a Friday afternoon? In our minds, the answer is yes - yes it is.

There are many candidates when it comes to this list, so narrowing it down to five was difficult because, for so many years now, a Superstar's look has been such a vital part of Vince McMahon's format.

Top level guys always had a certain aura or appearance that helped them to stand out above the rest, which is why it's no surprise to us that two of these guys are already former World Champions. Skill is important - and so is being physically unique.

With that in mind, here are the five most handsome WWE Superstars.

#5 Apollo Crews

Crews is an extremely talented guy

Apollo Crews is a genetic freak and that's a fact no matter which way you look at it. The guy has charm, personality and a look that the majority of men in the world would kill for. Sure he hasn't quite been able to piece it all together yet in terms of his character, but that'll come in time and we're confident Vince absolutely loves his appearance.

We're not saying that's the only contributing factor behind a Superstar's success, but it's certainly a big component. Crews could get away with any number of gimmicks as either a babyface or a heel, and because of that, he could be one of the most valuable members of the entire roster for the WWE right now.

He's got some work to do, but he'll get there. He hears voices..