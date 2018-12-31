WWE: 5 Biggest Heels in 2018

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 // 31 Dec 2018, 17:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Randy Orton has been ruthless once again this year

2018 is almost out of the door, and we have seen a lot in the WWE this particular year. Titles have changed hands, superstars have made their returns and taken their breaks, shakeups have happened, hearts have been broken, and most importantly, the superstars’ characters have been built.

While being a lovable character and a face in the world of wrestling may not require too much than a smile on the face, a brave attitude, and acceptance towards the fans, working a heel character can prove to be much more difficult.\

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

Whether it’s Raw, SmackDown, NXT, 205 Live, or whichever other brand or promotion you watch, each one requires its fair share of heels and faces to make the product more appealing and work well.

With that said, we have watched countless matches and promos this year and have come up with a list of the top 5 heels of WWE in 2018.

Take a look at our list below, and share your favourite heel work of the year in the comments section below.

#5 The Riott Squad

What started off as a slow year The Riott Squad quickly picked up when the trio of Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan were drafted to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup in April 2018. Led by the undeniably talented Ruby Riott, the three women victimized the tag teams of Raw. Their most obvious work for the year was against Bayley and Sasha Banks, followed by The Bella Twins.

However, their most lethal work was against Natalya who was attacked both mentally, verbally and physically by the three women after the death of her father.

Ruby Riott is the most prominent face in the team, and she is an excellent wrestler and also good on the mic.The team has been arguably been the best heel team on either brand throughout the year, and will definitely earn more respect in the near future.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement