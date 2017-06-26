5 Most influential women in WWE history

These are the women have broken boundaries and opened doors for women in the world of professional wrestling

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2017, 15:52 IST

There is an inherently flawed preconceived notion that professional wrestling is something for men and not women. This archaic method of thinking has been perpetuated through the years due to the lack of emphasis on giving women a fair shot to prove themselves in the ring. Too long have they been relegated to the role of eye candy in a world dominated by men.

But, all that has been changing. With the rise of the Women’s Revolution, women’s wrestling in the WWE has been on a steady rise over the past year. The upcoming Mae Young Classic is another step in the right direction as female wrestlers from all over the world will be afforded the opportunity to showcase their talents.

It’s not just all about the future, though. Over the course of the last 50 years of so, a number of very important women have influenced professional wrestling and in particular, the WWE. These women have been integral in the fight for gender equality. And, today we are here to celebrate 5 such women.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of the 5 most influential women in WWE history:

#5 Chyna

Chyna showed that women could be better than men at wrestling

While her name is rarely mentioned in the WWE these days, there is little doubt as to the impact Chyna had during the Attitude Era. Debuting as Triple H’s bodyguard, The Ninth Wonder of the World established herself as the most dominant woman to step foot in a WWE ring.

She broke boundaries that no one ever thought would be broken as she became the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble, the first woman to win the Intercontinental Championship and have long and impactful feuds with a number of male wrestlers.

It is absolutely incredible that during a time when women were relegated to Bra and Panties matches that a woman broke all stereotypes in order to challenge and change the status quo. She is the reason women’s wrestling was given another shot.