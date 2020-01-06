5 most likely candidates to take the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar has a firm grip on the WWE Championship

The WWE Championship is a symbol of excellence that has been held by some of the all-time greats in the history of this glorious sport. The current Champion who holds this prestigious Championship is none other than a man who's dominated wrestling with his physical prowess.

But wrestling is a never-ending soap opera and every great villain, as invincible as he/she may seem, meets his/her match eventually. So who can take Brock Lesnar down, and become the next WWE Champion then?

So, who are the most likely candidates that can potentially take the title from the grasp of 'The Beast'? In this article, I shall list out the names that immediately come to mind, at least for me.

I wouldn't be surprised if The Beast's reign continues beyond WrestleMania, so let me factor in challengers who can potentially arrive on the same brand as Brock Lesnar, after the next Superstar Shake-Up.

#5 Drew McIntyre

I’ve had a journey unlike anyone in this industry. From growing up a boy in @wwe to getting fired then ultimately returning the man I am today. Learn a little more about Drew McIntyre tonight on #BreakItDown 8/7c! @WWENetwork https://t.co/YomzpUPkE5 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 5, 2020

When you look at Drew McIntyre, you know that he's a man that has Superstar and also, future WWE Champion written all over him. I have a feeling that he may go babyface sooner rather than later and take The Beast on, for his title. And if he does, I wouldn't be surprised at all if Drew McIntyre defeats him with a mighty big Claymore Kick.

It's almost like WWE didn't want to push Drew McIntyre all the way to the top, booking him first to be the muscle for Dolph Ziggler and later, Shane McMahon's bodyguard. At long last, it does seem like McIntyre is being allowed to showcase his wares as a breakout star.

I wouldn't be surprised if he goes on to win the Royal Rumble and challenge Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania.

