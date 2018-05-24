5 most likely finishes to CM Punk’s UFC 225 fight

Will Punk take his record to 1-1?

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 23:52 IST 4.88K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Can Punk get it done?

While many ‘purist’ MMA fans won’t like it, CM Punk is set to step back inside the Octagon in a few weeks time when he competes against Mike Jackson at UFC 225. The event, which will take place in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, is being viewed as one of the most stacked cards of the year so far - and while you may not be tuning in just to watch him, Punk is one of the reasons for that.

Given the nature of his first MMA scrap, there’s a good chance that he’ll wind up on the wrong end of a defeat once again on June 9th, but you can never be too sure. After all, we’ve all come to learn that you need to expect the unexpected in this sport, and what would be more unexpected than The Straight Edge Superstar having his hand raised in the octagon?

So with that being said, here are the five most likely finishes to CM Punk’s UFC 225 fight.

#5 Punk shocks the world

Just imagine

CM Punk winning in any way, shape or form is probably going to shock some people, but we want to be a little bit more specific with this entry. From what we’ve seen of his training footage combined with how he performed against Mickey Gall, it would seem as if he doesn’t have all too much power. On top of that, we haven’t really been able to see what he’s capable of from a submission point of view.

So then, wouldn’t it be mind-blowing if he winds up getting either a TKO, KO or submission victory over Jackson? It’s not completely outside the realms of possibility, and we can just imagine how unbelievable the pop would be. Jackson would probably have to underestimate him quite badly in a similar fashion to Weidman/Silva and Rockhold/Bisping, but hey, anything is possible.