×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Most Overrated Superstars In SmackDown History

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.17K   //    16 Oct 2018, 22:00 IST

Image result for randy orton 2006

Disclaimer: The views represented are that of the author and not Sportskeeda

As SmackDown completes 1000 episodes, we've taken a look at the greatest superstars and the most memorable moments. There's no denying that the blue brand through the years had provided us with some absolutely enthralling moments.

There have been moments that have made us laugh, cry, cheer, and boo. We've gone through a range of emotions seeing our favourite SmackDown stars in action. For many superstars, SmackDown provided an opportunity. It was a chance to get away from the crowded main event scene on Monday Night RAW and an opportunity to make a name for themselves.

With the blue brand going into brand split mode, several superstars benefitted, especially those who weren't getting as much as they deserved on RAW.

There have been many superstars such as Edge, John Cena, Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio and more who made SmackDown their homes and the place where their careers were changed forever.

However, this wasn't always the case. While many of the following superstars saw success, their contribution to the blue brand is often overemphasised. Let's take a look at superstars whose contribution to SmackDown are truthfully quite overrated.

#5 Batista

Related image

Before you take the pitchforks out, read this through. To say that Batista made no contribution to SmackDown would be ignorant. He was swapped with John Cena in 2005 to SmackDown and took the World Heavyweight title with him.

He had some incredibly memorable feuds and equally memorable matches. But the truth is, Batista was simply at his best on RAW. He had a few good years with the blue brand before being shifted over to RAW.

Perhaps if booked differently, things would have been different but when you put him up with the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle on SmackDown, his contributions really weren't as much as you think.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Randy Orton Batista
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
5 Greatest Moments In SmackDown History
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars Who Helped Revolutionize SmackDown
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Superstars in The History of WWE SmackDown
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars with the most to gain at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstars Confirmed For SmackDown Live 1000
RELATED STORY
The 5 most underused superstars on SmackDown in 2018
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars with most matches in SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
5 Last Minutes Surprises that can happen on SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who need to return for SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for Smackdown 1000
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us