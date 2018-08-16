5 Most Overrated WWE Superstars in 2018

Israel Lutete FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.87K // 16 Aug 2018, 11:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

These superstars have crossed the boundaries

There are WWE Superstars right now on both Smackdown and Raw that receive more and more praises, opportunities and a bigger push than those that actually deserve it. They may even be given title opportunities without actually deserving it. Some have the fans behind them and others don't get the reaction that they want. Most superstars that actually deserve the push are getting ruined or not being used properly.

Some superstars are getting shoved down our throats and we are forced to see them main event PPVs time after time and live crowd's volumes are being muted. These superstars are on the top of their brands and time and time again we see them getting more than they actually deserve. We saw multiple pushes this year that we never thought we would see, as several superstars rose to the top. Here are five most overrated WWE Superstars of 2018:

#5 Roman Reigns

Enough is enough

Roman Reigns is rising to the top as the face of WWE after John Cena. He has main evented almost every PPV this year and headlined four WrestleManias in a row. He is Vince McMahon's golden boy and gets more opportunities than anyone else. Fans are not behind him as he gets booed heavily, with WWE even turning down crowd volumes. His feud with Brock Lesnar is getting pretty boring as we have already seen them face each other several times and every time they went on one-on-one Brock Lesnar always came up on top.

Their first match took place at WrestleMania 31, their second one in a triple threat match at Fastlane with Dean Ambrose, Fatal 4-Way match at SummerSlam, WrestleMania 34, steel cage match at the Greatest Royal Rumble and they are currently scheduled to have another match for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam this Sunday. Reigns doesn't even need to be a champion to main event a PPV.

He is a three time WWE Champion and has accomplished a lot in his career. Despite not having good mic skills, he is still at the top and no matter what anyone's opinion of him is, he won't be slowing down anytime soon.

He has had a shot for the Universal championship four times this year but other superstars who deserve it more are not getting the push that they deserve. Roman Reigns has had too many opportunities this year and its time for someone else to step up.

1 / 5 NEXT