5 Most protected wrestlers in WWE right now

Sumit Goyal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.28K // 20 Sep 2018, 20:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE protects wrestlers and they don't lose often

WWE has a bunch of stars with the potential and skills on their roster. The roster that WWE currently has is the most stacked and best WWE roster we have ever seen. They possess great athletism, but WWE management has other plans.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

WWE's booking decisions are mostly biased. WWE waste a few wrestlers to keep their stars protected. Protected here means being saved from losses and not getting pinned or submitted. They mostly win and they are given favor over other wrestlers. It might be good for fans or might be seen as biased by them.

Here are five wrestlers in WWE that are most protected at the moment:

#5 Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is the most protected female wrestler in WWE

Many fans might have noticed this, Ronda Rousey is the most dominant and protected wrestler in WWE.

Ronda Rousey has been dominating the Raw's women's division since she arrived on the scene. Ronda Rousey has favorably taken place of Asuka in the division and is now the undefeated and unstoppable force.

She won the Raw Women's Championship just after four months of the debut and in her third singles match and one thing is for sure, she is not going to lose it soon. She might break more arms until WWE lets her get pinned clean. Till then, we might see her become Brock Lesnar of women's division. Well, she deserves that too.

1 / 5 NEXT