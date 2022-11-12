It's safe to say that Brock Lesnar is one of the most ferocious superstars to step foot inside the squared circle. The Beast Incarnate has been a living nightmare for his opponents for more than two decades and is still going as strong as ever.

Lesnar has never failed to impress his fans. Whether it's about bringing a fight to his victims or amazing fans with his promos, he has rarely disappointed.

Over the years, various stars have faced the wrath of The Beast, with some giving fans a savage moment to remember forever.

These are some of the most savage moments of Brock Lesnar's WWE career

The five moments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

The birth of Suplex City

Taming The Viper

Lesnar goes mental after WrestleMania 31

Attacking Vince McMahon

Lesnar destroying Zach Gowen

