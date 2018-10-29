5 Most shocking moments from WWE Evolution

Soumik Datta

Evolution's MVP?

The inaugural WWE Evolution pay-per-view managed to live up to all its hype and not only was the show a major hit but by the end of a historic evening in New York City, WWE Evolution surely did establish itself as one of the best WWE PPV's of all time.

Much to the credit of all the women who took part in Evolution on and off-screen as well, the first ever all women's WWE pay-per-view surely had its legendary moments and had several ups and fewer downs in overall as well.

The WWE Universe was certainly in for a treat tonight, as fans not only in New York but all around the globe were patiently waiting to witness the return of some of their all-time favorite female superstars of all time, much like they did during the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match.

In general, there were no surprise returns during the show but there were indeed several shocking moments that took underwent during the entire pay-per-view. With that said, we now take a look at some of the most surprising moments from Evolution:

#5 Maria Kanellis returns to in-ring action

Maria Kanellis made her return to in-ring action first time since 2016

It'll be fair for us to start this list with someone who has been around in WWE TV for a while now but only as a valet/manager and not as an active wrestler. Former Impact Knockouts Champion, Maria Kanellis last competed in the ring way back in the year 2016 during her first and only reign as Knockouts Champion, while she was under contract with Impact.

Maria, who made her return to the WWE in 2017, alongside her debuting husband Mike Kanellis, has been acting as the on-screen manager for the former Ring of Honor Superstar. However, following the Kanellis' recent return to WWE TV as part of the 205 Live brand, Maria Kanellis went on to shock the world at Evolution when she made her return to in-ring competition.

With both her husband and her newly born daughter in attendance, Maria put up an outstanding performance in the ring for someone who has been inactive from in-ring competition for all these years.

