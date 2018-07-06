The 5 Most Successful Acts Since The 2016 WWE Draft

The 2016 WWE Draft took place on July 19th

When the USA Network decided to broadcast SmackDown live on Tuesday nights, WWE saw this as an excellent opportunity to split the rosters into two different brands again.

The original 2002-2011 split brought us John Cena, Batista, Randy Orton and numerous other stars who may not have broken through without the extra attention being on a smaller roster provided.

The main reason the brands came back together in 2011 was due to a lack of stars on both rosters. However, this was not an issue in 2016. Due to Triple H’s extensive recruitment efforts, the company had a surplus of talent.

In total, 59 superstars and tag teams were drafted from the main roster and NXT. On the two-year anniversary of the draft, let’s look at the five acts who have experienced the most success since then.

#5 The Usos

The Usos made their first appearance on the main card at WrestleMania this year

Jimmy and Jey’s heel turn shortly after being drafted to Smackdown was a welcome change. The Usos' act had grown still as babyfaces; the attitude adjustment was just what they needed.

The brothers showed glimpses of their personality previously, notably at the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 when they inducted their father Rikishi and on Total Divas where Jimmy Uso was usually the most entertaining character on the ‘reality’ show, but as heels, they were finally allowed to showcase their charisma to a broader audience.

Their dynamic promos were often the highlight of Smackdown. Who could forget The Usos rap battle against The New Day? Xavier Woods is still reeling from that line.

The Usos also delivered in the ring, having great bouts against The New Day, American Alpha and others. Jimmy and Jey lifted the Smackdown Tag Team Titles three times.

After losing the belts to The Bludgeon Brothers at WrestleMania 34, The Usos have been treading water; they would’ve been ideal choices to move to Raw during this year’s Superstar Shakeup.

Of course, WWE could switch the brothers to Raw anytime and claim their “Smackdown contracts expired.” A link-up with their cousin, Roman Reigns on Raw, would be a fresh change for all.