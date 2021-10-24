5 must-see matches from Brock Lesnar's first WWE run

Brock Lesnar is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE history.

The Beast is a multi-time WWE Champion and Universal Champion, in addition to being a King of The Ring and Royal Rumble winner.

Lesnar made his WWE debut on the post-WrestleMania X8 edition of Monday Night RAW in 2002 by attacking Spike Dudley and Al Snow.

The Conqueror made history in his first run with WWE, becoming the second fastest Superstar in company history to win the WWE Championship after his debut.

However, Lesnar did not stay with the company for very long. The former NCAA Heavyweight Champion departed the company in March 2004 to pursue a career in the NFL, as well as outside interests.

Despite only appearing on WWE television for two years, Brock Lesnar competed in some incredibly high-profile and memorable matches.

Let's take a closer look at five must-see matches from Brock Lesnar's first WWE run.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle - Iron Man match (WWE SmackDown 2003)

Arguably Brock Lesnar's greatest rival from his first run with WWE is Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Lesnar and Angle produced several stand-out matches throughout their critically-acclaimed rivalry on SmackDown.

One such classic was a WWE Championship 60-Minute Iron Man match on the September 18, 2003 edition of SmackDown.

The match saw Brock Lesnar utilize a steel chair on Angle, resulting in a disqualification fall for the WWE Champion. However, with the champion injured, Lesnar quickly scored several pin-falls to race ahead.

With time quickly running out on the Olympic Gold Medallist, Kurt Angle was able to score several pin-falls and submissions to bring the score on the board of five falls to four in favor of Lesnar.

However, as Angle had the ankle lock cinched in, the clock struck zero with Brock Lesnar winning the match and capturing his third WWE Championship.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam