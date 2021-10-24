5 must-see Brock Lesnar matches after his 2012 WWE return

Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the biggest box-office attractions in WWE history.

After departing the company in 2004, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion returned in 2012 to much fanfare. Since then, The Beast Incarnate has achieved considerable success. This includes multiple Universal and WWE World Heavyweight Championship reigns.

During this time, Lesnar has squared off against some of the biggest names in WWE history. The list of The Beast Incarnate's opponents includes icons, Hall of Famers, and former rivals from the Octagon.

Lesnar recently returned at Crown Jewel to the WWE ring after a 19-month hiatus. Despite being defeated by Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, many have praised what was a tremendous main event between Reigns and Lesnar.

Let's take a closer look at five must-see Brock Lesnar matches after his 2012 WWE return.

#5. Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk (WWE SummerSlam 2013)

Legendary manager Paul Heyman has become synonymous with the WWE career of Brock Lesnar.

Some of The Beast's greatest achievements have come with his advocate Paul Heyman in his corner. However, in 2012, Heyman had multiple clients in WWE.

One such client was former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Heyman and Punk had a long history that dated back to the Chicago native's days in OVW. After turning heel in the summer, Heyman became Punk's manager.

However, after Punk turned babyface in the spring of 2013, Heyman turned his back on his former friend and sent Lesnar to take out The Second City Savior.

This led to a No Disqualification match between Lesnar and Punk at that year's SummerSlam pay-per-view. The bout was an absolute classic, with numerous near-falls and dramatic storytelling.

The Beast ultimately picked up the victory, thanks to interference from Heyman and an F5 onto a steel chair.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh