5 must-watch matches of Finn Balor before WWE

Some of Finn Balor's best matches took place in the NJPW circuit.

Finn Balor

Irishman Finn Balor (real name Fergal Devitt), is without a shadow of a doubt one of the best wrestlers in the world of Professional Wrestling today. Balor, who shortly after signing with the WWE in 2014, went on to become an instant fan favorite all thanks to his amazing run in WWE’s developmental brand, better known as NXT.

Being a former one-time and the longest reigning NXT Champion in history, Balor has already proved the WWE Universe that he is certainly one of the most standout competitors to ever step foot into the Pro Wrestling industry.

The 36-year-old Irishman is also the first ever WWE Universal Champion in history as well.

However, prior to signing with the WWE, Finn Balor initially started working and made a name for himself under New Japan Pro Wrestling, where Balor was then billed as Prince Devitt. He subsequently became one of the biggest modern day stars in Professional Wrestling.

Devitt’s run in NJPW began with him portraying the role of The Pegasus Kid (the second ever in history) and shortly afterward, the Irish sensation went on to form one The Apollo 55 tag team along with Ryusuke Taguchi.

Despite receiving a lot of fan support during his run with Apollo 55, it was on 3rd May 2013, when Devitt changed the wrestling business forever, by turning his back on Taguchi and forming the legendary Bullet Club faction.

Being the ace of The BC, Devitt earned a vast amount of success by winning the Best of Super Juniors, 2013 and following his BOSJ win.

Devitt seemingly also targeted then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi in his quest to become the first wrestler to hold the IWGP Jr and Heavyweight Championship at the same time.

With that being said, there is definitely no doubt to the fact that prior to his run with the WWE, Devitt was a definite show stealer in NJPW as well as on the Independent circuit, and thus let us now take a look at Prince Devitt’s five best matches prior to him signing with the WWE:

#5. Prince Devitt vs Low Ki vs Kota Ibushi - NJPW: Wrestle Kingdom VII

Devitt and Low-Ki fighting it out

A solid and fast start to the match definitely heated things up between pre-Bullet Club Prince Devitt, the up and coming Kota Ibushi, and the Hitman cosplaying Low-Ki, who in my opinion, was the most underrated star in this entire match.

The three men started things off in a terrific manner and with the exclusion of Ibushi for a particular time-being, both Low-Ki and Devitt had some absolutely amazing exchange with each other.

However, Kota Ibushi once again was the standout in this match and the crowd was really hot every time either one of the three men executed a jaw-dropping spot.

Devitt eventually retained his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship in a following the Bloody Sunday on Ibushi from the top rope.